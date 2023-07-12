CPSO to host hunter’s education course in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a hunter’s education course on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1.

The class will be from 9 am. to 3 p.m. on both days at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles. Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.

Refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Tuesday.

The course is free for anyone 10 years of age or older. However, you will need to pre-register for the class HERE.

For more information please call (337) 491-3784.

