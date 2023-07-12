Coast Guard searching for boater who did not return from Vermilion Bay

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Matt Montz, 53, was reported overdue after launching his boat from the Maxie Pierce boat launch on July 11 to retrieve crab boats in Vermilion Bay. He was last seen around 1:54 p.m. He was in a 26-foot crab boat with a white fiberglass haul, a blue top, and a 90hp outboard engine.(U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is searching for a boater who did not return from Vermilion Bay.

Officials say the Coast Guard and local agencies have launched a “full-scale” search and rescue operation after 53-year-old Matt Montz was reported overdue.

Montz launched from the Maxie Pierce boat launch on July 11 to retrieve crab boats in Vermilion Bay. He was last seen around 1:54 p.m. He was in a 26-foot crab boat with a white fiberglass haul, a blue top, and a 90hp outboard engine.

Coast Guard officials ask anyone with information to call 504-365-2544.

