Coast Guard searching for boater who did not return from Vermilion Bay

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is searching for a boater who did not return from Vermilion Bay.

Officials say the Coast Guard and local agencies have launched a “full-scale” search and rescue operation after 53-year-old Matt Montz was reported overdue.

Montz launched from the Maxie Pierce boat launch on July 11 to retrieve crab boats in Vermilion Bay. He was last seen around 1:54 p.m. He was in a 26-foot crab boat with a white fiberglass haul, a blue top, and a 90hp outboard engine.

Coast Guard officials ask anyone with information to call 504-365-2544.

