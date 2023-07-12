DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Two children in DeQuincy opened a lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude and the Louisiana chapter of Colors for a Cause.

The total money raised was $1200, according to Chelsie Roebuck, the children’s mother. 50% of the money will go to each organization.

10-year-old Katherine and 7-year-old Jack were raising money in memory of their cousin who passed away in 2014 from leukemia, Roebuck said.

Children open lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research (Chelsie Roebuck)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.