Children open lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Two children in DeQuincy opened a lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude and the Louisiana chapter of Colors for a Cause.
The total money raised was $1200, according to Chelsie Roebuck, the children’s mother. 50% of the money will go to each organization.
10-year-old Katherine and 7-year-old Jack were raising money in memory of their cousin who passed away in 2014 from leukemia, Roebuck said.
