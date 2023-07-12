50/50 Thursdays
Children open lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Two children in DeQuincy opened a lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude and the Louisiana chapter of Colors for a Cause.

The total money raised was $1200, according to Chelsie Roebuck, the children’s mother. 50% of the money will go to each organization.

10-year-old Katherine and 7-year-old Jack were raising money in memory of their cousin who passed away in 2014 from leukemia, Roebuck said.

