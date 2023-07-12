50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu students learn and play at summer Tech Camp

By Joel Bruce
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Kids in Calcasieu Parish are having fun while learning this week at the school board’s summer Tech Camp.

Students are learning to code and use a 3D printer, along with other new immersive technology at CPSB’s Technology Center.

When we stopped by Tuesday, the kids were enjoying a virtual soccer game on a field projected onto a floor mat.

”So that is the new Active Floor that is brand new to us. It has pre-made games in there that it will project on the floor, and the kids stand on there,” said CPSB Technology Facilitator Vanessa Fontenot. “There’s games that will address certain lessons or things that are in the curriculum, so I think there were like some things they could do with sight words, and math, and a variety of things. But then there’s also just fun games that they can play like soccer, or air hockey, things like that.”

The participants will get to bring home a laptop at the end of the week so they can continue learning and playing with innovative technology.

Calcasieu students attend tech summer camp