50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Beware of student loan scams as payment start up again

It hasn’t been the greatest start to the summer for student loan borrowers as they now have to navigate starting those payments up again in the fall.
By Alece Courville
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It hasn’t been the greatest start to the summer for student loan borrowers as they now have to navigate starting those payments up again in the fall.

One in eight Americans will have to restart payments as soon as September.

Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau explained, “Students that owe loans will be immediate targets. They have to be their first line of defense.”

The BBB says they are expecting a spike in student loan repayment inquiries, scam reports, and predatory lending.

“The biggest scam involves stealing identities and money,” added Million.

For this anonymous viewer, she says she receives calls and even emails daily about student loan forgiveness.

“I don’t know if I’m missing a call from loan companies because there are so many scams. I don’t know how to differentiate.”

As a first responder on a tight budget, she wonders if she’s the next victim.

“People are trying to sell a dream. It’s tiring and it’s sickening. It’s already hard enough. They are making it worse”

During this time, the BBB recommends:

  • Taking the time to understand the details of your loan.
  • Be wary of unsolicited calls and or emails.
  • Watch out for fake government programs and agencies.
  • Contact an agency directly if you have any questions

Million continued, “Don’t give out personal information. Don’t give out loan information. Don’t give them the tools to take advantage of you.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

The changing weather can be detrimental to crops.
Summer heat affects local farmers and their crops
You may need to replace your A/C or refrigerator soon. Here’s why
Hometown Hero - Will Lounsberry
Hometown Hero - Will Lounsberry
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry weather to remain in place through late this week
Children open lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research
Children open lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research