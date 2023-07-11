West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital offering “Shots for Tots” program

50/50 Thursdays
By Angelica Butine
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With immunization numbers trending down the program “Shots for Tots” is here to make it easier for you to stay up to date with your child’s immunizations.

It’s important to remember that your children need shots at:

  • Birth
  • 2 months
  • 4 months
  • 6 months
  • 12 months
  • 4 years

Currently, the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is the only one in the region that offers the “Shots for Tots” program.

The program offers immunizations for children who are uninsured, underinsured, have Medicaid, or are American Indian/Alaskan natives. The cost is $10 per person.

You will need an appointment to take advantage of the program which has available times on

  • July 19
  • July 24
  • August 7
  • August 9
  • August 23
  • August 28

The hospital only schedules morning appointments on Mondays and afternoon appointments on Wednesdays.

To schedule an appointment you can call (337) 527-4361. The hospital is located at 701 Cypress Street in Sulphur.

