Two Lake Charles men accused of nearly 20 Westlake vehicle burglaries

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men have been arrested after being accused of 19 vehicle burglaries in numerous Westlake neighborhoods, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were recently called out on July 5 in regard to the burglaries which included the theft of 8 firearms and an ATV.

Detectives say they were able to identify two suspects using video surveillance footage and located them on a patrol of the area where the burglaries occurred. Dre C. Gregory, 24, and Oliver A. Mitchell, 20 both attempted to flee the area when deputies approached but were quickly apprehended.

Deputies say they also found one of the stolen firearms near where the suspects were found.

After a search warrant was granted and their residence searched, deputies say they found the stolen ATV along with the remaining seven firearms. Four of which were stolen during the burglary spree in Westlake and one was reported stolen out of Cottonport, LA.

Both Gregory and Mitchell were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for:

19 counts of vehicle burglary

8 counts of theft of a firearm

6 counts of theft under $1,000

Possession of a stolen firearm

Theft of a motor vehicle

Judge Tony Fazzio has set Gregory’s bond at $573,500 and Mitchell’s bond at $573,000.

