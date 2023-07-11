Toronto Blue Jays Select McNeese Pitcher Grant Rogers in 11th Round

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After maybe the most impressive career by a McNeese pitcher in school history, Grant Rogers was selected in the 334th overall in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

This past season Rogers piled up accolades as he became only the second Cowboy to obtain Consensus All-American status, he is a two-time Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year, held a record of 12-1 this past season which set a new McNeese single-season record for wins and was tied for second in college baseball, he finished with a 1.82 ERA, which led the Southland Conference in 2023, and ranked third-best in the nation, and on top of it all he struck out a total of 88 batters in 103.2 innings pitched.

Congratulations to McNeese pitcher @Grant_Rogers10 who was selected in the 11th round by the Toronto Blue Jays@KPLC7Sports pic.twitter.com/TFVC5bjTYv — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) July 11, 2023

Back in mid-June, Rogers spoke to the local media about his time at McNeese and what the coaching staff has done to make him the most successful player possible as he moves forward in his baseball career.

“None of this could have been accomplished without my teammates. This was made possible because of the offense, the defense, and the support of my coaches and teammates, and I’m thankful to the coaches and McNeese Baseball for the opportunity they have given me,” said Rogers.

McNeese Career Stats:

2022

ERA: 4.26

Wins: 7 Losses: 4

Strike Outs: 72

Opposing Batting Average: .228

2023

ERA: 1.82

Wins: 12 Losses: 1

Strike Outs: 88

Opposing Batting Average: .213

Rogers confirmed to KPLC on Tuesday that he intends to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, meaning his time at McNeese has officially come to an end.

