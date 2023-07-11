Texas Rangers Select Sulphur’s Jake Brown in the 16th Round
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Sulphur High School pitcher and outfielder, and LSU signee Jake Brown was selected in the 16th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday night, the 471st overall pick.
Brown had an impressive senior season with the Golden Tors as he was named the Louisiana Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year.
2023 Stats:
- Pitching
- ERA: 1.71
- Strikeouts: 118
- Innings Pitched: 73.2
- Hits Allowed: 39
- Batting
- Batting Average: .336
- Home Runs: 7
- RBIs: 26
- Stolen Bases: 20
Brown reportedly intends to remain at LSU, and not sign with the Texas Rangers.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.