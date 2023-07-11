50/50 Thursdays
Tampa Bay Rays Select Pitkin/LSU Pitcher Garrett Edwards in 11th Round

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Pitkin High School dual sport athlete, and LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards had his dreams realized on Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Rays selected him with the 333rd overall pick in the 11th round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Edwards, who won State Championships with Pitkin in both baseball, and basketball, graduated in 2020, and headed to Baton Rouge to trade in his Tiger blue for Tiger purple and gold with LSU.

Edwards played three seasons for LSU, but in May of 2023 he underwent Tommy John surgery which ended his 2023 season, the Tigers then went onto win their 7th National Championship in program history.

Edwards’ LSU Stats:

  • 2020-21:
    • ERA: 3.41
    • W/L: 2-2
    • Games Played: 24
    • Games Started: 2
    • Saves: 4
    • Innings Pitched: 37.0
    • Strikeouts: 34
  • 2021-22:
    • ERA: 6.75
    • Games Played: 9
    • Games Started: 1
    • Innings Pitched: 8.0
    • Strikeouts: 9
  • 2022-23:
    • ERA: 1.93
    • W/L: 4-0
    • Games Played: 10
    • Saves: 1
    • Innings Pitched: 23.1
    • Strikeouts: 27

Edwards reportedly intends to sign with Tampa Bay meaning his time in Baton Rouge has come to an end.

