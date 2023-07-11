50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 10, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 10, 2023.

Donald Ray Haley Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Belinda Lee Tesko, 55, Vinton: Contempt of court; must have proper equipment on vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lawren James Swearingen, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Donavon Jamayel Boutte, 40, Opelousas: Possession of a Schedule II drug; fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; failure to signal while turning.

Cleveland Gallow, 44, Ville Plate: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Trent Damon Lavalais, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Rondee Carlie Peters, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Peyton Phillip Porche, 26, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana; resisting an officer; instate detainer (3 charges); trespassing; burglary; theft under $25,000; property damage under $1,000.

Craig Joseph Rodrigue Jr., Iowa: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Dillon Kade Vallaire, 26, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

Randall Scott Meistrell, 57, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Afternoon heat might see a few scattered showers to cool things down
First Alert Forecast: Another day of scattered showers, drier weather on the way
Incidents of elder abuse and neglect are not being investigated in a timely fashion by...
Elderly Protective Services struggling to protect vulnerable Louisiana seniors, auditor says
Homes are covered in blue tarps after suffering damage from Hurricane Ida.
Fortified Homes grants to be awarded regardless of income; here’s how to apply
The board unanimously voted to elect Brad Soileau.
Allen Parish School Board elects new superintendent