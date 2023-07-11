SWLA Arrest Report - July 10, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 10, 2023.

Donald Ray Haley Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Belinda Lee Tesko, 55, Vinton: Contempt of court; must have proper equipment on vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lawren James Swearingen, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Donavon Jamayel Boutte, 40, Opelousas: Possession of a Schedule II drug; fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; failure to signal while turning.

Cleveland Gallow, 44, Ville Plate: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Trent Damon Lavalais, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Rondee Carlie Peters, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Peyton Phillip Porche, 26, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana; resisting an officer; instate detainer (3 charges); trespassing; burglary; theft under $25,000; property damage under $1,000.

Craig Joseph Rodrigue Jr., Iowa: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Dillon Kade Vallaire, 26, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

Randall Scott Meistrell, 57, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

