Suspect wanted in multiple armed robbery cases in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in multiple Lake Charles armed robberies.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on July 10, in the 1200 block of Highway 397.

CPSO deputies spoke with a worker who said an unknown black male wearing a white surgical facemask, jeans, a black or dark gray hoodie, blue shoes, and a black Nike baseball cap approached the counter and pulled out a gun. The suspect pointed the gun at the employee and demanded money from the register.

After stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot heading south on Highway 397.

Upon further investigation, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said the suspect matches the description of an individual responsible for an armed robbery they are investigating that occurred at 9:30 p.m. the same night at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Oak Park Boulevard.

A clerk at the store told LCPD officers the suspect demanded money from them at gunpoint before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who has any information regarding these robberies can call CPSO at 491-3605 or LCPD at 491-1311. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 439-2222.

