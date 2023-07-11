50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish School Board receives additional $8 million in Hurricane Laura recovery reimbursements

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More Hurricane Laura recovery reimbursements are on the way to Southwest Louisiana.

The Calcasieu School Board is receiving over $8 million in FEMA grants for hurricane recovery efforts.

$1,379,085.71 is for repairs to the Sulphur High 9th Grade School campus, and $7,063,287.13 is for repairs to the Reynaud Middle School campus.

In total, $8,442,372.84 will be awarded.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a box office smash
‘Movies Under the Stars’ returns for summer
Jeff Davis Parish lifts burn ban
Turning your hobby into extra cash
North Sulphur residents concerned for their safety due to lack of fire stations nearby
North Sulphur residents concerned for their safety due to lack of fire stations nearby