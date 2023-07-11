Calcasieu Parish School Board receives additional $8 million in Hurricane Laura recovery reimbursements

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More Hurricane Laura recovery reimbursements are on the way to Southwest Louisiana.

The Calcasieu School Board is receiving over $8 million in FEMA grants for hurricane recovery efforts.

$1,379,085.71 is for repairs to the Sulphur High 9th Grade School campus, and $7,063,287.13 is for repairs to the Reynaud Middle School campus.

In total, $8,442,372.84 will be awarded.

