Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2 under boil advisory
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for all residents under the Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2.
The advisory is due to the main line failing in the water plant. While repairs are being made, water service may be disrupted for residents in the area. But once service is restored, the entire system will be under the boil advisory.
