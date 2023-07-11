‘Movies Under the Stars’ returns for summer

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - “Movies Under the Stars” is returning this month with two outdoor family-friendly films.

On Friday, July 14, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will show “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (2023) at Prien Lake Park.

Friday, July 21, will feature “The Parent Trap” (1998) at River Bluff Park.

Both films are rated PG and will start at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs, and free popcorn and cotton candy will be served.

