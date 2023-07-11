50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of asking underage girl to perform sex acts for money

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of attempting to entice a girl under 16 years old to perform sexual acts in exchange for money.

Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received a complaint on July 1, that Jean P. Deshotel, 43, asked the girl for indecent photographs and to perform sexual acts in exchange for money, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $250,000.

CPSO Det. Jeff Atkinson is the lead investigator.

