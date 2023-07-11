Heat advisories temporarily change trash pickup times

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is making a temporary change to trash pickup times due to current summer heat advisories.

Crews will begin running pickup routes earlier in the day, meaning trash items, such as furniture and bagged items, should be placed curbside by 5:30 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day, City of Lake Charles public information officer Katie Harrington said.

Solid waste pickup from garbage cans will continue on its normal schedule, Harrington said. Residents should place cans out the evening prior or by 7 a.m. on their regularly scheduled pickup day.

