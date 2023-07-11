First Alert Forecast: Another day of scattered showers, drier weather on the way

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The heat is turning back up in Southwest Louisiana, with less cooling rain to keep temperatures down.

Monday had a few scattered showers to cool things down, but much less widespread than the weekend. This means a warmer start to the day except for those who got showers and a very quick warmup once the sun rises. Although the main storm track is still holding off to the north, Tuesday still has a decent chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, with the daytime heat and abundant moisture contributing to activity growth. Just like Monday, storms that do form can easily be on the stronger side even if small, with the primary concern being gusty winds and some locally heavy rain.

Temperatures will be warming up quickly with heat indices likely in triple digits before lunchtime, and highs staying hot in the low to mid 90′s.

Afternoon heat might see a few scattered showers to cool things down (KPLC)

Some models are leaning towards some decent storm activity pushing across the area from the northwest after dark.

Wednesday could still see a few showers, but models are leaning towards the upper level high pressure to the west of us shoving most rain off to our east. Morning lows will likely struggle to get below the 80′s for most areas.

High pressure will dry out our rain chances later this week (KPLC)

Later this week into the upcoming weekend, rain chances will drop lower and might disappear entirely despite a constant inflow of warm and moist air from the southwest. The upper level high is likely to move closer to our area and this will push any chance of rain well to our east and make it nearly impossible for rain to develop over our area. This means we will see no relief from the heat and highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s along with heat indices well above 100 degrees. If you have outdoor plans this weekend rain is not likely to be an issue, the heat will be the primary concern with heat advisories and warnings likely popping up. These conditions will likely continue into next week.

The tropics continue to show no signs of development occurring that could threaten the United States and specifically no threats likely for SWLA into next week. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Bermuda for possible development. If this forms it would move east away from land and pose no threat to anyone.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

