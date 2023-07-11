Cleco offering new weatherization program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new program offered by Cleco is allowing customers a new way to save energy and money this summer through the income-qualified weatherization program.

“The program is designed to help low-income households make their homes more energy efficient,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of energy efficiency at Cleco. “Over 300 income-qualified customers have participated since the program launched in January, and we expect more to sign up during the hot summer months.”

Weatherization services may include attic insulation, air and duct sealing to reduce air leakage, replacement of regular light bulbs with LEDs, and installation of low-flow faucet aerators and shower heads.

For those who are not low-income households, there are certain weatherization services that are offered as well.

Customers may sign up at www.cleco.com/weatherization or by calling Power Wise™ at 1-833-373- 6842.

A Cleco-approved contractor will schedule the weatherization assessment on a first-come, first-served basis.

