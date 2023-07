Back-to-school dates for SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Below are the dates students in SWLA will return to school for the 2023-2024 school year.

Calcasieu Parish

Public schools: Friday, Aug. 11

Charter schools: Friday, Aug. 11

Diocese of Lake Charles: Monday, Aug. 14

McNeese State University: Monday, Aug. 14

SOWELA Community College: Monday, Aug. 14.

Allen Parish

Public schools: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Beauregard Parish

Four-day schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Five-day schools: Thursday, Aug. 24.

Cameron Parish

Public schools: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Jeff Davis Parish

Public schools: Friday, Aug. 11.

Vernon Parish

Public schools: Monday, Aug. 21.

