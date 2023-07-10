50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say

It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona was hospitalized after falling into a hole while walking to her mailbox.

First responders in Prescott Valley said they received a call for a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot-deep hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive.

Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Philadelphia shooter fired through 1st victim’s door, claimed to be law enforcement, police say
Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto
Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto
Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto
Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto
Ella Mae Booth, owner of Booth’s Grocery passes away at 95
Ella Mae Booth, owner of Booth’s Grocery passes away at 95
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured