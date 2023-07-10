50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Whooping cranes seen molting feathers

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whooping cranes across Southwest Louisiana have begun molting their feathers.

Photos from the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries show the contrast between the brand-new,...
Photos from the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries show the contrast between the brand-new, bright white secondary feathers and the old, dirtier outer covert feathers of whooping cranes in the process of molting.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

While the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been keeping a watchful eye on new chicks and their nests, some cranes have been seen molting.

Whooping cranes, one the world’s rarest birds, undergo a complete molt for the first time around 2-4 years old and lose all their flight feathers, leaving them flightless for 6 weeks as new feathers grow in. The birds will molt their feathers every 2 to 3 years after that.

The birds begin molting their flight feathers late in the nesting period or soon after their chicks hatch, which is typically around early summer and continues into fall.

Because they are flightless when molting, it makes them more vulnerable to predation threats. They are often secretive when molting, so it can be hard to document or confirm.

The LDWF said that often the first clue that a crane is molting is transmitter data showing that a bird is remaining in a relatively small area for an extended period.

Photos from the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries show the contrast between the brand-new,...
Photos from the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries show the contrast between the brand-new, bright white secondary feathers and the old, dirtier outer covert feathers of whooping cranes in the process of molting.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Afternoon showers and storms could spark up with the daytime heating.
First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms still in the forecast, likely drier later in the week
Joshua Casey places 10th in the Computer Concepts category at the National FBLA Collegiate...
Sowela student places at national FBLA competition
DeRidder residents may see low water pressure
SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2023