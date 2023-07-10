Whooping cranes seen molting feathers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whooping cranes across Southwest Louisiana have begun molting their feathers.

Photos from the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries show the contrast between the brand-new, bright white secondary feathers and the old, dirtier outer covert feathers of whooping cranes in the process of molting. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

While the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been keeping a watchful eye on new chicks and their nests, some cranes have been seen molting.

Whooping cranes, one the world’s rarest birds, undergo a complete molt for the first time around 2-4 years old and lose all their flight feathers, leaving them flightless for 6 weeks as new feathers grow in. The birds will molt their feathers every 2 to 3 years after that.

The birds begin molting their flight feathers late in the nesting period or soon after their chicks hatch, which is typically around early summer and continues into fall.

Because they are flightless when molting, it makes them more vulnerable to predation threats. They are often secretive when molting, so it can be hard to document or confirm.

The LDWF said that often the first clue that a crane is molting is transmitter data showing that a bird is remaining in a relatively small area for an extended period.

