SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2023.

Josiah Malachi Perry, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Rodrigo Paezgalvan, 30: Bicycles; front lamps; rear lamps; side and rear reflectors; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Leonard Praylor, 25, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; criminal trespass.

Elijah Stephan Barnaba, 19, Opelousas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; no drivers license on person; flight from an officer.

Kedrick Wayne Richard, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; illegal possession of stolen firearms second offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Christopher Joseph Bertrand, 38, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Clarence Bell, 66, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Hanna Sade Thomas, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Rhonda Sue Yanes, 64, Lake Charles: Stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule II narcotic; obstruction of justice; contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Darren James Morgan Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Terrorizing; attempted simple escape; resisting an officer.

Jerry Marquis Maricle, 21: Traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; resisting a police officer with force or violence; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Ladonna Lynette Banks, 43, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer.

