Sowela student places at national FBLA competition

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sowela student placed at a national business leaders conference in Atlanta, GA recently.

Sowela student Joshua Casey took home 10th place in the Computer Concepts category at the National Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Collegiate Leadership Conference on June 25, where over fourteen thousand young people and educators from around the country gathered at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Casey, who graduated in Spring 2023 in Information Systems Technology, was one of only two community college students in the U.S. to place.

Joshua Casey places 10th in the Computer Concepts category at the National FBLA Collegiate Leadership Conference on June 25, 2023.(Sowela)

FBLA is the largest business business Career and Technical Student Organization in the world and attempts to reach young people early in life, teaching them about leadership, networking and competition.

“Mr. Casey chose to get the most from his education at SOWELA in the Information Systems program by staying after classes and working one-on-one with his instructors anytime he could,” said Sowela FBLA Collegiate Advisor and Assistant Professor Wendy Sonnier. “The computer concepts he learned in the program gave him the knowledge to compete at the highest level, and his self-motivation made him a winner.”

Casey successfully competed at the state competition earlier this year, earning him a spot at the National Conference in Atlanta.

