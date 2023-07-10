50/50 Thursdays
Restore Louisiana deadline approaching

Homeowners gather to Restore Louisiana mobile location for survey assistance
Homeowners gather to Restore Louisiana mobile location for survey assistance(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s an important deadline coming up for Louisiana Homeowners still struggling to recover from Hurricanes Laura, Delta, or Ida.

The deadline to complete the initial survey required to receive assistance from the Restore Louisiana Program is August 1, 2023.

The Restore Louisiana Program will provide grant funding for home repairs and reconstruction as well as reimbursement for repairs already made. Homeowners who do not complete the survey by the deadline will not be eligible for assistance.

You can complete the survey online HERE, call 866-735-2001, or visit the Lake Charles branch office in the Magnolia Building at 1011 Lakeshore Dr. Suite 306.

