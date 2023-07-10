North Sulphur residents concerned for their safety due to lack of fire stations nearby

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The temporary fire station in Sulphur has been shut down since May of this year.

The reason according to the interim fire chief is due to house mold. As a result, the only fire station in the area now resides on the south side of town, which poses a threat to some residents.

“The residents in north Sulphur are under danger for lack of better words, they are in danger because of the inaction of the mayor,” Sulphur resident Markel Andrepont said.

But the mayor said that is far from the truth.

“I feel like the advice of the fire department has been sound and we will follow those guidelines that have been put forth,” Mayor Danahay said.

Some future plans with a permanent fire station on the north side consist of the following:

“In the future, as things change, in this particular building, city hall that were currently in, will become the new fire station on the north side,” Danahay said.

And their short-term goals in the meantime for the temporary fire station that’s closed are already laid out.

“The plans are to go back in there and renovate the living area in particular in that temporary station and be able to remove our personnel and apparatus back into that location,” Danahay said.

Interim Fire Chief John Naquin said they are currently looking for contractors and expect the temporary fire station to be up and running by the end of the year.

“We do monitor that, we are making our times and there’s no reason for them to be worried about that,” Naquin said.

Naquin reassures residents that the fire department is ahead of the game in the event of a fire with at least six different streets that can be used to get around the railroad tracks, which at any given time even if a train stops three out of those six streets will be open for passage.

“Claiborne Street has access across the tracks, Crocker Street, Huntington Street, Orion, Louis, Beglis Pkwy, Post Oak,” Naquin said.

