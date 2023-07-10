New McNeese, Ochsner clinic open to public

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University celebrated the opening of the Ochsner CHRISTUS Urgent Care with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

The clinic, located on the corner of Ryan Street and Sale Road, will serve McNeese students and the public. This new spot will be the location of the McNeese Student Health Services, McNeese Counseling Services and Ochsner CHRISTUS Urgent Care.

New McNeese Ochsner clinic opens to the public. (McNeese State University)

It provides quality care for a broad spectrum of illnesses and injuries.

Walk-ins are welcome, and patients will receive the support of the entire Ochsner network.

Students can expect to receive treatment for a range of acute medical conditions through Student Health Services, from minor cuts, bruises and sprains all the way to treatment for the flu and other minor infections.

McNeese Student Health Services is funded through a $40 semester fee paid by all students and covers the cost of appointments and some treatments administered on campus. Even for students who are still under their parents’ insurance, McNeese can help students avoid charges for co-pays and insurance deductibles.

“This change inspires us to bring our best for our McNeese students. By partnering with Ochsner, this ensures we provide the best services possible in a friendly and protected environment, now conveniently located in one building on campus,” said Ashley LaHood, McNeese student health coordinator. “Services provided are for illnesses or injuries, which require prompt attention but typically do not require the services of an emergency room. We are excited about the positive changes!”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.