Man accused on killing 12-year-old boy sentenced to death again

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeSoto Parish man was sentenced to death for the second time on Thursday for the murder of a child in 2010.

12-year-old Justin Bloxom was killed in March of 2010, allegedly at the hands of convicted sex offender Brian Horn.

On Tuesday, July 4, a jury found Brian Horn, 47, of Keachi, guilty of first-degree murder in the killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom of Stonewall on March 30, 2010, according to a news article.

Thursday, jurors took only 45 minutes to decide Horn should receive the death penalty.

The sentencing was read in a DeSoto Parish courtroom full of Justin’s family and friends. Amy Bloxom, Justin’s mother, sat in the front row, holding the last school photograph Justin would ever take.

District Judge Amy Burford McCartney set a date of September 14 to formally sentence Horn to death.

Horn, who was first convicted in 2014 and sentenced to death, had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Louisiana Supreme Court in connection with a ruling based on another capital murder case.

In both, the defendants objected to their attorneys conceding their guilty before the juries. Thus, Horn was granted a new trial.

The jury was selected in Vernon Parish due to the publicity of the case, and they were not informed of Horn’s prior conviction.

Justin was a North DeSoto Elementary School student, who Horn enticed by pretending to be a young girl through text messages. Horn made arrangements to pick up Justin from the house of a friend where he was spending the night.

Several hours after he was reported missing, Justin’s body was found in a shallow slough of water across the fence line where Red Bluff Road intersects with Hwy 171. Reports show he died of asphyxiation.

Horn was transported to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where he will be housed on death row.

