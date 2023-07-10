50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Area Radio Kontrol Society hosts free flying event

By Devon Distefano
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area Radio Kontrol Society held a community fun fly event today for people to fly and learn about remote control aircraft.

Club members with flying experience took their planes to the sky while those new to the aviation world could use the flight simulator to learn the basics.

The club president, Monroe Michaelis, says it’s a great learning opportunity.

“The community fun flys are set up so that people who are not part of the club can experience what we do under the instruction and the toolage of a flight instructor, using club trainer and the flight simulator so they can have the same experience and find out if this is the hobby that is right for them,” Michaelis said.

For more information about the club or how to join click HERE

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

10th Annual Ainsley's Angels Race
Ainsley’s Angels Run returns to Lake Charles
10th Annual Ainsley's Angels Race
10th Annual Ainsley's Angels Race
Community Fun Fly Event
Community Fun Fly Event
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall