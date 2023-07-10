Lake Area Radio Kontrol Society hosts free flying event

Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area Radio Kontrol Society held a community fun fly event today for people to fly and learn about remote control aircraft.

Club members with flying experience took their planes to the sky while those new to the aviation world could use the flight simulator to learn the basics.

The club president, Monroe Michaelis, says it’s a great learning opportunity.

“The community fun flys are set up so that people who are not part of the club can experience what we do under the instruction and the toolage of a flight instructor, using club trainer and the flight simulator so they can have the same experience and find out if this is the hobby that is right for them,” Michaelis said.

