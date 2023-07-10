50/50 Thursdays
Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto

By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The keto diet, a plan that’s high in fat and low in carbs, has become a popular way to lose weight, but is it right for everyone?

Rhonda Kitchens weighs in on the risks and benefits of this approach.

The international food information council reports that about 12.9 million Americans follow the keto diet each year. It may help in the weight loss battle, but is it good for you?

The Ketogenic, or “keto” diet, involves consuming 60 percent of daily calories from fat, 30 percent from protein, and 10 percent from carbs. The idea is your body doesn’t have carbs, so it burns fat first and essentially mimics the fasting state.

Research suggests the keto diet has benefits. It can help with weight loss, make cancer cells more reactive to chemo and radiation, reduce seizures, improve acne, and reduce blood sugar levels in those with diabetes. One recent study also found the keto diet helps people with multiple sclerosis by improving neurologic disability and quality of life.

But there may also be some downsides. A recent study found keto diets were linked to twice as many cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, strokes, and blockages in arteries. People on keto diets had significantly higher levels of LDL - or “bad” cholesterol. Some evidence has also shown that long-term keto diets can lower levels of healthy gut bacteria in children. But experts say more research is needed to confirm these links.

Another potential negative of keto is it’s restrictive. One study found 37 percent of keto dieters quit because the diet was too strict to follow.

Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto
