First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms still in the forecast, likely drier later in the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A chance for scattered storm activity has been hanging on to Southwest Louisiana over the weekend and looks to continue for a few more days.

An upper level disturbance continues to move across the area Monday, helping to kick up more scattered storm activity. Some activity could develop near the coastline around daybreak, while storms will be attempting to develop just off to the northwest and push across the northern parishes throughout the morning with a stalled front set up over the northern portion of the state.

Once daytime heating kicks in, that will likely create showers and storms further inland during the heart of the afternoon. Storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Temperatures are still expected to reach the lower 90′s for those who do not get rain, with heat indices in the triple digits possible across the area.

Afternoon showers and storms could spark up with the daytime heating. (KPLC)

Afternoon activity could last after dark as storms continue to develop off to the north and push southeast.

The disturbance should move past the area by Tuesday, but a few afternoon showers and storms should still be around with abundant moisture and warm temperatures to work with.

Drier weather will slowly work it's way closer during the week. (KPLC)

Upper-level high pressure has been holding off well to our west during the weekend, but now is looking to finally move closer to Southwest Louisiana during the week. This will steadily result in lower rain chances and warmer temperatures, getting into the mid and upper 90′s north of I-10. Heat indices are also likely to see a hike with values pushing 110-115°, so we might be seeing heat advisories again by the end of the week into the weekend.

Over in the tropics, conditions are still generally quiet. The only exception is an area of disturbed weather northeast of Bermuda, which only has a slim chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical system over the next week. However, any development from this would pose no threat to SWLA.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.