FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Couple more days with rain possible , but the heat will be the big story

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is summer and the heat is always an issue this time of year, the difference now being the lack of rain to cool things down. And unfortunately the lack of rain is only going to get worse later this week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our best chance of rain for the foreseeable future, and even then rain may be fairly limited. There is a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Optimistically the rain chance will remain at 40% both days. But upper level high pressure located west of us may win the battle and keep any rain well east of our area. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the low to mid 90s combined with the humidity to give heat indices anywhere from 100 to 115! Morning lows will be warm too with some areas struggling to drop out of the 80s at all.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Later this week into the upcoming weekend rain chances will drop to 20% and that is likely being very generous. The upper level high is likely to move closer to our area and this will push any chance of rain well to our east and make it nearly impossible for rain to develop over our area. In fact, the rain chance may go away entirely if the current trends continue. This means we will see no relief from the heat and highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s along with heat indices well above 100 degrees. If you have outdoor plans this weekend rain is not likely to be an issue, the heat will be the primary concern. The same hot and dry weather will likely continue into next week with little change until maybe late next week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics continue to show no signs of development occurring that could threaten the United States and specifically no threats likely for SWLA into next week. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Bermuda for possible development. If this forms it would move east away from land and pose no threat to anyone.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.