50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ella Mae Booth, owner of Booth’s Grocery passes away at 95

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Chenier, LA (KPLC) - A Grand Chenier staple, Booth’s Grocery is closed today as the woman who ran the store since it opened passed away this morning.

Ella Mae Booth, known to most as “T-Mae” was called the matriarch of Grand Chenier, an icon of Cameron Parish who lived to 95 years old.

“I was raised here, born and raised,” Booth said in a 2021 interview with 7News.

“She was very small. ‘T’ meant small in French so that’s how it came out, T-Mae,” Dona Adams, Booth’s daughter said.

The comma to the top, Cajun Onstar, a viral YouTube video helped put Booth’s Grocery on the map. T-Mae ran the family-owned convenience store.

“And her book, people from all over the world would come here in sign in,” Adams said.

She and her husband first built the shop in 1957.

“That’s all I remember is Mama sitting behind that counter waiting on customers,” Rose Manuel, Booth’s niece said.

Adams and Manuel said when she wasn’t behind the counter, she’d be fixing a meal.

“It didn’t matter who they were, she’d say ‘ya’ll go in the kitchen and get something to eat,” Adams said. “She loved people and life, she loved life.”

They had to rebuild the store after Hurricane Rita, which is the building that still stands today.

“Come on down to Booth’s Grocery,” the family said in 2021.

7News visited her back in 2021 when she reopened after Hurricane Laura and Delta.

Many who knew T-Mae said she had a heart of gold, she loved to feed people, loved God, and always wanted to help anyone she could.

“Loving, caring, giving,” Manuel said.

“In her younger years, she was a firecracker, she was back in the day,” Adams said.

T-Mae had 4 children and was always surrounded by family who helped keep the store running.

The family said arrangements are expected to be set for this week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto
Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto
Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto
Health Headlines: To Keto or Not to Keto
LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is...
Lightning strike leads to massive oil tank fire
The burn ban in Jeff Davis Parish has been lifted, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Police...
Jeff Davis Parish lifts burn ban