DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The city of DeRidder may experience intermittent low to no water pressure on Lewis Ave. tomorrow morning, July 11.

The City will be doing valve maintenance beginning 7 a.m., and it is expected to continue through the morning hours, according to the City Hall.

Maintenance will be on Lewis Ave. Tuesday morning. (City of DeRidder)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.