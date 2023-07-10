50/50 Thursdays
Allen Parish School Board elects new superintendent

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After months of deadlocked votes for a new superintendent, the Allen Parish School Board has finally elected a successor to Kent Reed.

The board unanimously voted to elect Brad Soileau as the new superintendent at its first meeting since Kenney Courville withdrew his name from consideration.

