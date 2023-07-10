Allen Parish School Board elects new superintendent

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After months of deadlocked votes for a new superintendent, the Allen Parish School Board has finally elected a successor to Kent Reed.

The board unanimously voted to elect Brad Soileau as the new superintendent at its first meeting since Kenney Courville withdrew his name from consideration.

