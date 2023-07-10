Ainsley’s Angels Run returns to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An annual race that started ten years ago here in Lake Charles continued the tradition yesterday.

KPLC’s Emma Oertling shows up what the Ainsley’s Angels Run is all about.

It’s a national organization that advocates for inclusion and celebrates people’s differences.

“Yeah, we’re super excited, 10 years. That’s a huge feat, decade of inclusion here in Southwest Louisiana, and this town should be very proud at the support that they’ve showed us,” said Kristine Seaward, the race’s director.

While the organization started in Lake Charles, the race has made its way around the country - reaching 30 different states and 60 different locations.

“You watch these angels come across the finish line. They have complete freedom in that chair. They’ve just done something that a lot of people who actually are able to walk around are not able to do... It’s a it’s a very good fulfilling feeling,” said Seaward.

It’s inclusion without limits and no doubt, with a lot of love and support from those taking strides in the race.

“Loves it. He absolutely loves it and everybody’s so wonderful. Everybody is just great to us. He looks forward to it every year,” said mom Paula Fontenot.

Of course, none of the members in the race would be complete without their running partner. We caught up with Landi Orza, a runner who was partnered with Jacob many years ago at the run and has raced with him ever since.

“She just paired us up...I just love Jacob. He gives the best hugs,” said Orza. “He cheers for me the whole way. He’s always telling me to go faster. He loves to dance, he’s just fun. So I love pushing him.”

“Having an organization like this makes him feel free when when they’re pushing him and makes him feel free, he’s free of his wheelchair. He’s free where he can be like everybody else. And he just loves it. Thank God they have this organization,” said Fontenot.

Ainsley’s Angels Run will continue to make its way through Louisiana and the rest of its locations as the summer continues.

