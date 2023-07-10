7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: Sulphur Golden Tors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Golden Tors football program is coming into the 2023 season with a fresh slate as they have a new coaching staff that took over this summer after last year’s team went (4-6) overall.

New head coach Cody Gueringer’s main goal coming into his first season was to instill a culture of belief and believes that culture will carry over to winning football games when games kick off this fall.

“The kids have adopted the overall culture of being Tors, being tough physically and mentally, taking ownership in the program, respect, and being steady, they’ve understood what we want culturally and each day is a building block and each month our entire staff has done a phenomenal job, they’ve been there every single day, they’ve worked their tails off and then it’s trickled down all the way to the players,” said Coach Gueringer. “We’ve been getting to work with those guys and just having that overall foundation built like a cornerstone for the future and having the shared purpose value and belief system together, it’s been really good.”

Coach Gueringer understands where the Tors have been over the past couple of seasons and has set a goal for his staff/players to become the gold standard for Southwest Louisiana football.

“We want to be the standard in Southwest Louisiana as the largest school, and we also want to be the standard on the field for technology, everything we do as far as special teams, offense, and defense,” said Gueringer. “We want people to ask us what we’re doing there to be successful and we’re pretty excited because it’s nice to have coaches that really care and obviously again with that it then trickles to the players.”

Gueringer made it very clear that he is very excited for his players and coaches to get an opportunity to shine this season, and was quick to note every single person that has helped this team grow in the offseason from coordinators to technical operators.

Sulphur is set to kick off its 2023 campaign with a home game set on August 25. against the LaGrange Gators.

