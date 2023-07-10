6-year-old girl losing eyesight to rare genetic disorder

GRANGER, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa family is trying to do and see all they can as their 6-year-old daughter loses her eyesight and hearing in one ear due to a rare genetic condition.

Breia Lastovka, 6, is diagnosed with Alström syndrome, a genetic condition that is taking her eyesight. She wears dark glasses because her eyes, which are only seeing in black and white, are sensitive to bright lights. She is also losing hearing in her right ear.

“She will go blind completely. There is not a specific time frame. They have no idea. She could go blind next week, or it could be 20 years,” said Breia’s mother, Alyssa Lastovka.

Breia’s parents first noticed something was wrong when their daughter was just a few months old.

“We noticed that her eyes moved really quickly. So, they would dart from side to side. She would kind of roll her eyes a lot,” Alyssa Lastovka said.

Genetic testing led to the diagnosis of Alström syndrome last October. In addition to the symptoms Breia is already experiencing, the disorder could have an adverse effect on her heart, kidneys and liver and lead to stunted growth, diabetes and obesity.

Breia’s parents don’t want her diagnosis to limit her future. The 6-year-old is learning Braille and leaning on the love of her supportive family, including her older brother and two younger siblings.

“We try to tell her everyday she can do whatever she wants. The world is hers. We will do whatever we can to make sure she is able to do everything she wants,” said Breia’s father, Sean Lastovka.

The Lastovkas want Breia to see as much as possible before she goes fully blind. They started a GoFundMe to help meet that goal.

“She wants to see the mountains in Colorado. She wants to see the Hollywood sign in California,” Alyssa Lastovka said. “We’ve made this our normal. This is our life. This is how we live.”

Alström syndrome is an extremely rare genetic disorder affecting just 1 in 1 million people. Because it is so rare, it is often misdiagnosed in young children. Most individuals diagnosed with the condition do not survive beyond the age of 50.

Breia’s parents say there won’t be a cure in their or their daughter’s lifetime.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.