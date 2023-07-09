50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 8, 2023

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 8, 2023.

Darrell Ray Kerlegan, 48, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court; bicycles; front lamps; rear lamps; side and rear reflectors; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

James Anthony Lyons, 35, Welsh: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Jyron Mekhilin Hampton, 21, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Desmond Demarr Johnson-Howard, 23, Avondale, LA: General speed law; flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer; illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; operating while intoxicated; first offense.

John Garland Oquinn, 44: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Jadyn Brooke Authement, 27, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; probation detainer.

Brycelyn Ray Anderson, 23, Eunice: Three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule II narcotic; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I narcotic; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Meaghan Susan Rogalski, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; obstruction of justice.

Loc Dung Nguyen, 51, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

