Mittie woman killed after fatal accident

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Mittie woman was killed after an accident on LA Hwy 10 last night, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP Troop E responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 10 west of Pitkin around 11 p.m. on July 8.

Trooper Casey Wallace said their initial investigation revealed a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by John White Jr., 28, of Pitkin, was traveling west when, for reasons that are still under investigation, the truck traveled off the roadway and overturned.

This caused the passenger, 23-year-old Maddisen A. Martin, to be ejected from the vehicle.

Martin, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

White was also unrestrained, and he sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained from White and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

