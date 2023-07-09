Growing concern over string of shootings in Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - While summer should be a time for relaxation and fun, the city of Jennings has been experiencing growing concern over the increase in gun violence across the community.

In the last six weeks, Jennings police have responded to seven shootings in Jennings, which they believe may be connected and gang-related, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

The latest shooting happened last Thursday, and it was the second shooting in the city in a week.

A 20-year-old Jennings man was struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital on July 6 after the shooting on the 700-800 block of S. Main Street. Jennings police said the investigation is ongoing, but there is a possible connection to a shooting that occurred the day before.

“I’m disgusted by it, my officers are working non-stop to try to quell this problem, and it’s continuing, these young men are basically out of control,” Semmes said.

Only one day before, the life of Deontrae Edwards was taken after a shooting on McKinley Street. The 25-year-old was the victim of gun violence just weeks prior to his death at the Down Home Reunion at Marcus Cain Park. Edwards’ family believes the group responsible for the shooting at the Down Home Reunion came back to finish the job, and investigators agreed.

Police said the gang calls themselves the “Four Babies,” and the group is made up of mostly teenagers.

The suspect charged with killing Edwards is his second cousin, Ketron Latralle Alexander, who is currently in custody and facing a second-degree murder charge.

This shooting marked the sixth in six weeks, and it has Edwards’ family, and the rest of Jennings, saying, “Enough is enough... We want justice.”

The first incident in the string of shootings happened on May 22 on Willis Street. What began as a robbery left one man shot, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital and later released.

The next shooting was that of Deontrae Edwards at the Down Home Reunion on May 27.

Just days later, officers encountered an individual who drove in front of them and stopped his vehicle. Once police approached the car, the driver told police he was the victim of a shooting on Willis Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later released in stable condition.

On June 2, a woman was sitting on her front porch in the 700 block of Main Street when she was struck by a stray bullet from a gunfight that occurred near the woman’s home. She was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette.

The shooting that followed happened about two weeks later in the area of G.C. Chaney Street. Police received a call on June 21 from Jennings American Legion Hospital of a victim who had just been dropped off with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was an 18-year-old male.

The conversation surrounding the gun violence has intensified in the past several weeks among those affected by the shootings.

Since 2019, gun violence has become the leading cause of death among Americans under age 18, surpassing car accidents, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center of data from the Centers of Disease Control.

Jennings Police continue to investigate these shootings and their potential connection, and they ask anyone with information about the shootings to call the anonymous tip line at (337) 275-9002, or the Jennings Police Dept. at (337) 821-5513.

