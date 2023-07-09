FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for storms starts the week, drier times in sight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chances to see scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the next few days. As we start the work week, the disturbance that passed by on Sunday still may be close enough to provide another round of showers and storms. Some activity may begin to develop closer to the coast during the morning, before heating kicks in to create storms further inland during the afternoon. Any storms will produce heavy rain, lightning and perhaps even some locally gusty winds. Outside of any rain, temperatures should return to the low 90′s for highs.

Scattered showers and storms appear set to return Monday afternoon. (KPLC)

By Tuesday that disturbance moves out of the area, though with plenty of warm weather and a moist environment, we still should see at least a few showers and storms by the afternoon hours. After that though may come some changes.

An upper-level high currently to our west moves closer by the end of the week. This could user in some drier weather. (KPLC)

Upper-level high pressure this weekend has been bottled up well west of the area. But by Wednesday, that looks likely to begin moving closer to Southwest Louisiana. This means a couple things. For one, rain chances should begin to lower by Thursday (though they still will not be zero with the high not centered directly over the area). High’s likely will return into the mid and upper 90′s, especially north of the interstate. This also means heat indices should be be hotter, with values in triple digit territory. So we’ll need to use caution whenever outdoors by the end of the week and the weekend.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Over in the tropics, things remain mostly quiet. The only exception is an area of disturbed weather northeast of Bermuda, which only has a slim chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical system. Even if it were to, it would pose no threat to SWLA or the lower 48.

- Max Lagano

