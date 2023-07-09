7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: Grand Lake Hornets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Hornets haven’t lost more than three games in a season the past three years, and as the Hornets head into a new season the expectation from the team is that this could be the best they have ever been.

The head coach of Grand Lake Jeff Wainwright believes that it is his team’s mental fortitude has been key to the success that the program has had over the past few seasons, and expects that to carry over as the beginning of the 2023 season approaches.

“Our kids play with a lot of heart and I think if you ask other coaches they’ll think the same thing by the end of a game, and we’re gonna be thinking about this for next year that they can compete,” said Coach Wainwright. Our kids have had a great offseason, a great summer, and I think like I said, because of the off-season that we’ve had and the participation that we’ve had in summer camp, we’re on the right track to improve.”

For Wainwright, football is a sport that requires full effort and determination and he feels like he and his team bring that to the table every time they touch a blade of grass.

“The boys play hard and they play hard for their family members it’s fun to be a part of it especially when you know that the entire community has your back,” said Wainwright. “I’m as excited for this year as I have ever been as a coach and I tell the boys every day, you know that I wish we could play tomorrow but dang it, we have another month and a half, so we’re going to keep working and look forward to week 1.”

The Hornets are set up to open the 2023 regular season at home against Hamilton Christian on August 31st as they will try to put yet another playoff run together this coming season.

