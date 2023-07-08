Wildlife and Fisheries proposes changes to protect the red fish stock

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wildlife and Fisheries says biological data indicate that the redfish stock is being over-fished in Louisiana and so the agency is proposing changes that would impact recreational fishermen.

Patrick Banks is the Assistant Secretary of Wildlife and Fisheries and oversees the Office of Fisheries.

“What we have right now is a proposal to change the regulations and the change would be a narrowing of the slot limits,” said Banks.

On Thursday, the commission adopted what is called a “notice of intent” to modify redfish size and bag limits for fishers. The proposed change would increase the redfish size limit from a 16-inch minimum and a 27-inch maximum size limit to an 18 inch-minimum and a 24-inch maximum size limit total length.

Redfish are also known as red drums.

Banks says the changes are necessary.

“Unfortunately, our latest stock assessment on redfish, on red drum has revealed that we are seeing some decreases in bio-mass of that population as well as a decrease in what we call the escapement rate of juvenile redfish moving from our estuaries into the offshore population. It’s that offshore population that are the spawning fish that then provide the recruitment of the new fish into the population,” he said.

Wade Toups is a fisherman.

“It’s a good and bad thing, honestly a lot of people fishing right now have been having a hard time catching decent size fish,” said Toups.

Banks says federal requirements come into play as well.

“There’s a federally-mandated 30% escapement rate that we have to follow and our escapement rate has dropped below that so we are required to take some action to try to bring that escapement rate back up to the federally-mandated 30%,” he said.

And under the proposal, the retention of any red drum above the maximum size limit of 24 inches and the retention of red fish by a captain and crew on a charter or head boat would be prohibited.

“It’s going to help the size of them now it’s going to hurt some people when it comes to eating but for the most part I think it’s going to be good for the fish,” said Toups.

The public has a chance to comment.

“That will be approximately 45 days where the public can send their comments into the department and we will then go back and present those public comments to our commission, the commission could choose to make changes,” said Banks.

But if the commission makes no changes to the proposal after the public comment phase it would then head to a legislative oversight committee for consideration. And if state lawmakers object to the idea, Banks said the commission could take other action.

“It dies in its current form, we would then bring back maybe a different proposal in front of our commission and the commission could possibly ratify a different proposal and then we could send that back to the legislature to see if they’re okay with that,” said Banks.

To comment on the proposal email Jason Adriance at to jadriance@wlf.la.gov prior to noon on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

