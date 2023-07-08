Three affordable housing complexes coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three new housing complexes are in the works across Lake Charles.

Earlier this week, the city approved the use of Community Development Block Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR) to assist in funding as loans.

“All three projects are very big and very expensive, and in light of what’s happening right now with interests rates and costs of material, these projects are needing to get affordable housing and attainable housing back online,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Woodring II is located in Downtown Lake Charles. It is currently under construction and will include two phases, offering a multifamily building and townhouse building for a total of 70 apartments for phase one, and 40 more units in phase two.

Capstone at the Oaks on 6th St. is expected to break ground within the next 60 to 90 days. It will offer 120 units for residents aged 62 or older.

Calcasieu Heights will be located on Fitzenreiter Rd. An unveiling of the project is expected to place next week.

All three developments were allocated separate amounts of funding totaling over $4 million. As they are re-paid, the city can choose to re-invest in similar projects.

“We hear a lot from the community about the wants and desires for certain amenities,” Hunter said. “We are here a lot of about the need of grocery stores, more retail services. Bringing people back in the community is going to help get those services to come back into the community.”

No word yet on completion dates or how much the cost will be for all three projects.

