50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms around this weekend before a possible drying trend takes place
Shreveport pastor offers counseling to community following July 4 shooting
Shreveport church offers counseling, prayers for community traumatized by Fourth of July mass shooting
Three new housing complexes are in the works across Lake Charles.
Three affordable housing complexes coming to Lake Charles
Calcasieu Parish Water Districts 5 and 12 will conduct fire hydrant inspections, flushing, and...
Calcasieu Water Districts 5 and 12 conducting fire hydrant testing