Law enforcement weighs in on recent gun violence in Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is small-town life but lately, big gun violence. What is happening in Jennings? 7News spoke with Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes about the recent rash of gun violence that’s been plaguing the city.

It’s been 24 hours since the shooting on the 700 block of South Main Street, injuring a 20-year-old male and no arrest has been made. It happened Thursday evening, and it is the seventh shooting in the last six weeks.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said he has been working with detectives on this case all day and shares how he feels about the gun violence in the Jennings community.

“If you ask how I feel about it, I’m disgusted by it, my officers are working non-stop to try to quell this problem, and it’s continuing, these young men are basically out of control,” Semmes said.

Semmes said they cannot confirm but there is a possibility this shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened on July 5, that claimed the life of another 20-year-old male.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.