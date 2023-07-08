FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storm chances last through the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More chances for rain will return to the area on Sunday. As was the case Saturday, some showers and storms may try to develop along and south of I-10 during the mid-morning hours, though activity may not be quite as widespread. Then like the past few afternoons, we’ll likely see showers and storms develop further north in our area. With an upper-level disturbance also set to move just to our northeast, it is possible that could aid in the development of scattered thunderstorms.

Another round of scattered afternoon storms is likely to return Sunday. (KPLC)

While we should have another decent scattering of storms, the entire day still doesn’t look like a washout. With that said, you will want to keep a close eye in the sky if you will be outdoors and it will be a good idea once again to have indoor alternatives in mind.

The benefit to any rain would be cooler temperatures, with highs ranging from the mid 90′s anywhere that does not receive much rain to perhaps below 90 in any locations that do. And depending on how much rain forms in the afternoon, a few storms may also linger just past sunset as well with the disturbance nearby.

A somewhat drier pattern may begin to take shape late in the upcoming week. (KPLC)

By Monday, that disturbance will be set to move further away, but we should still see at least some scattered showers and storms. More significant changes may try to take shape by the later part of the week. Some models continue to insist that an upper-level high pressure system begins to move further east and a little closer to SW Louisiana. If that is the case then we may potentially see a more reduced coverage of rain, especially by Thursday or Friday. This does not mean rain chances will be zero, because unlike a couple weeks ago the high is not likely to become centered over our region. Still, this is something we’ll continue to watch.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, the tropics remain quiet. Plenty of Saharan dust remains over the basin, helping to limit development. So nothing is expected to form within the next week.

- Max Lagano

