Crews continue cleanup on I-10 W near Lafayette following 18-wheeler crash

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - An 18-wheeler crashed into a wooded area after leaving the roadway on I-10 W near Lafayette Saturday morning.

The Scott Fire Department responded to the crash at approximately 12 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver trapped in the tractor. Using specialized equipment, the driver was safely extracted from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. One firefighter was also minorly injured.

Cleanup crews were still at the scene this afternoon at approximately 2 p.m.

