Calcasieu Water Districts 5 and 12 conducting fire hydrant testing

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Water Districts 5 and 12 will conduct fire hydrant inspections, flushing, and testing next week, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Utiliserve is contracted to conduct the testing that is expected to last approximately three weeks.

The Police Jury says it will ensure that all hydrants are functional and meet firefighting requirements for the districts’ Property Insurance Association of Louisiana fire insurance rating.

Water discoloration may occur in the areas being flushed, CPPJ said. If you see the Utiliserve crews in your area, limit the use of water in your home, if possible. This will help lessen the chance of getting discolored water in your home.

If water discoloration does happen, the police jury says to run your tap for two minutes to see if the discoloration clears. If it does not, contact CPPJ at 337-721-3754.

